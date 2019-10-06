Play

Colts' T.Y. Hilton: Expected to play Sunday

Hilton (quadriceps) is expected to play Sunday against the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Hilton is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Hilton finished off Week 5 prep with appearances at practice Thursday and Friday, though he was limited in both sessions. Despite this report, he'll carry some risk for fantasy managers since Indianapolis won't offer final word on his status until releasing its inactive list 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

