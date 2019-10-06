Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday
Singletary (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Following a pregame workout, the Bills elected to play it safe with the rookie running back, especially with a bye coming up in Week 6. As a result, Frank Gore will continue to head the team's ground game Week 5, with T.J. Yeldon on hand to serve as a complementary option.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Status hinges on pregame workout•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Remains limited at practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Starts week as limited participant•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive, but close•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...