Singletary (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Following a pregame workout, the Bills elected to play it safe with the rookie running back, especially with a bye coming up in Week 6. As a result, Frank Gore will continue to head the team's ground game Week 5, with T.J. Yeldon on hand to serve as a complementary option.

