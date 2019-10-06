Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.

Though he headed into Week 4 action listed as questionable, Edelman was on the field for 60 of a possible 63 snaps on offense in the Patriots' subsequent 16-10 win over the Bills. The team managed Edelman's snaps in practice this past week, but in the absence of any in-game setbacks, he figures to see his usual workload, a context that has led to the slot ace averaging eight targets per game and snagging a team-high 21 catches to date.

