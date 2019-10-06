Play

Carter (neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Carter injured his neck against the Redskins in Week 4 and was limited in practice throughout the week with the issue. Oshane Ximines is drawing the spot start with Carter out, and Tuzar Skipper may see a few extra snaps as well.

