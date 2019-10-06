Play

Harris is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington.

Harris won't suit up Sunday, even with Rex Burkhead (foot) out. In the event that Sony Michel suffers an injury down the road, Harris could factor in on early downs, but in Week 5 the Patriots will roll with a backfield comprised of Michel, James White and Brandon Bolden.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories