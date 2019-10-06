Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as active Sunday
Benjamin (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
As is Mike Williams (back), which sets the stage for Benjamin to serve as the Chargers' No. 3 receiver Sunday. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder can break off the occasional big play, but he's logged just four catches on 10 targets for 17 yards in his three games to date this season, despite recording 30 or more snaps in each of those contests.
More News
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Trending in right direction•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Limited second straight day•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Sitting Sunday•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Slated to sit out Week 4•
-
Chargers' Travis Benjamin: Doubtful for Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...