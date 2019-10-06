Play

Benjamin (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

As is Mike Williams (back), which sets the stage for Benjamin to serve as the Chargers' No. 3 receiver Sunday. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder can break off the occasional big play, but he's logged just four catches on 10 targets for 17 yards in his three games to date this season, despite recording 30 or more snaps in each of those contests.

