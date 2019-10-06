Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Bottled up in blowout loss
Peterson rushed seven times for 18 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.
Washington actually hung around longer than expected -- only trailing 12-7 at halftime -- but Peterson failed to get much going while the game was close and was phased out of the game plan once the Redskins fell behind and needed to lean on the pass. On the bright side, Week 6 might represent Peterson's best chance to rack up heavy volume, as he'll take on perhaps the only team that's looked worse than the Redskins so far in the 0-4 Dolphins.
More News
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Makes minimal impact•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Stymied against Bears•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Finds end zone versus Cowboys•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Will start moving forward•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: In line to start Sunday•
-
Redskins' Adrian Peterson: Back in the mix•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...