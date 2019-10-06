Peterson rushed seven times for 18 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Patriots.

Washington actually hung around longer than expected -- only trailing 12-7 at halftime -- but Peterson failed to get much going while the game was close and was phased out of the game plan once the Redskins fell behind and needed to lean on the pass. On the bright side, Week 6 might represent Peterson's best chance to rack up heavy volume, as he'll take on perhaps the only team that's looked worse than the Redskins so far in the 0-4 Dolphins.