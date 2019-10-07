Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Records sack in win
Rankins finished with three tackles (three solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Appearing in just his second game of the season after recovering from a torn Achilles, Rankins made a notable impact. It's likely his role grows with each passing week, making him worth a pickup where available.
