Steelers' Chris Boswell: Remains perfect

Boswell made all three of his field-goals (29, 33, 41) and both PATs in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Boswell is now perfect in six straight games dating back to last season, with two or more field goals in five of those games. The offense has been erratic and will likely be led by rookie Devlin Hodges in Week 6 against a Chargers defense that allows opposing kickers just four fantasy points per game, fifth fewest in league.