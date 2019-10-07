Wright caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Wright played nearly 80 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, but unsurprisingly saw few looks as D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey combined for 23 of the team's 28 targets. Although Wright posted a season-high five catches in Week 4, his role as a complementary veteran in an offense lacking variety leaves him prone to performances like Sunday's relatively often.