Panthers' Jarius Wright: Just one catch
Wright caught one of three targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Wright played nearly 80 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, but unsurprisingly saw few looks as D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey combined for 23 of the team's 28 targets. Although Wright posted a season-high five catches in Week 4, his role as a complementary veteran in an offense lacking variety leaves him prone to performances like Sunday's relatively often.
More News
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Surprisingly involved in Week 4 win•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Catches two passes•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Sees six targets•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Catches lone look•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: No preseason targets•
-
Panthers' Jarius Wright: Facing tough competition for snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...