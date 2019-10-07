Addison made two tackles (one solo), a sack and forced a fumble in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Addison drove an opposing offensive lineman back into Jags quarterback Gardner Minshew, forcing a fumble that was returned 56 yards for a Panthers touchdown. Besides that valuable contribution, he also posted another sack, bringing his season total to 6.5, which presently places him second in the league in the category.