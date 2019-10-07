Cain had one reception for seven yards on his lone target in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

Cain tied Zach Pascal for the most snaps among non-T.Y. Hilton receivers, but again put up meager production despite ample playing time. None of the receivers other than Hilton look like viable options in most formats given how the Colts spread out the few non-Hilton receiver targets. The non-Hilton receivers had a combined two receptions in Sunday's game.