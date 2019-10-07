Rogers did not have a reception and was targeted just once in Sunday's win at Kansas City.

Rogers didn't have a catch after three receptions and a touchdown the week before. Zach Pascal (42 snaps on ofense), Rogers (40) and Deon Cain (42) all had similar playing time, but the trio combined for just two catches amid a run-heavy game plan. None of the receivers other than Hilton look like viable options in most formats given how the Colts spread out the few non-Hilton receiver targets.