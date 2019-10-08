Bosa recorded four tackles, all solo, and a sack across 55 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Bosa added another sack to the stat sheet Sunday, a clutch takedown halfway through the fourth quarter in a one possession game. With Melvin Ingram (hamstring) still on the mend, Bosa will likely take on more double-teams , which could diminish his stat line.

