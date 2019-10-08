Giants' Evan Engram: Officially limited Tuesday

Engram (knee) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Reportedly nursing a MCL sprain of his left knee coming out of Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Vikings, Engram's availability for the Week 6 matchup with the Patriots on Thursday night is in question. The fact that he was able to fit in some on-field work two days ahead of the game can be viewed as a positive sign, though Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com noted that Engram "didn't look great" while running routes early in Tuesday's session. After practice concluded, coach Pat Shurmur didn't offer much assurance that Engram would be ready to go by Thursday, merely stating "we'll see," when asked about the tight end's status for the contest, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.