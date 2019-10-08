Savage was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left ankle Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Savage's injury was initially considered minors, and that may still be the case but the Packers are taking the necessary precautions either way. The rookie safety played every defensive snap up until this injury, so his absence from the secondary could be troubling with a matchup against the pass-heavy Lions -- 35.3 attempts per game -- on Monday night. Keep an eye on his practice status when the first injury report comes out Thursday.

