Eagles' Darren Sproles: Won't play this week

Sproles (quadriceps) won't play Week 6 against the Vikings, Daniel Gallen of The Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.

With Sproles out for at least one game and possibly more, Corey Clement bumps up the the No. 3 running back spot, which could involve some snaps on passing downs or in the two-minute drill. Clement also is a candidate to replace Sproles on punt returns, along with Nelson Agholor, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

