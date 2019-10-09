Mayfield, who was spotted with a heavy wrap on his right shoulder and was walking gingerly while sporting a sleeve on his left leg following Monday's loss to the 49ers, is not listed on the Browns' Week 6 injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

It's not surprising that Mayfield was a little banged up coming out of Monday's 31-3 loss, with coach Freddie Kitchens acknowledging that his starting QB took "too many hits unnecessarily" in Week 5, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. With no listed injuries to contend with now, however, Mayfield can practice fully this week in the hopes of bouncing back Sunday against the 4-1 Seahawks, who have given up an average of 270.6 passing yards per game to date.