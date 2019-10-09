Perriman (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Perriman hasn't practiced since suffering a hamstring injury Week 4 versus the Rams. The fifth-year wideout would likely need to participate in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to possess any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Panthers. If Perriman is forced to miss any more time, expect Scott Miller and Bobo Wilson to once again split snaps in the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver role.

