Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Still not practicing
Perriman (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.
Perriman hasn't practiced since suffering a hamstring injury Week 4 versus the Rams. The fifth-year wideout would likely need to participate in some capacity Thursday or Friday in order to possess any chance of suiting up Sunday against the Panthers. If Perriman is forced to miss any more time, expect Scott Miller and Bobo Wilson to once again split snaps in the Buccaneers' No. 3 receiver role.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Ruled out for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Doesn't practice after all•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman: Done for the day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.