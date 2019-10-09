Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable
Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Giants.
Burkhead sat out this past Sunday's game against Washington, but he's been listed as a practice participant this week, which gives him a chance to be active Thursday. If he's in uniform, Burkhead profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, however, given that his weekly volume tends to be dictated by game flow and matchup-specific game plans.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited during walkthrough•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as limited on practice estimate•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Puts in limited session•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited due to foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.