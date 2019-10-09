Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable

Burkhead (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

Burkhead sat out this past Sunday's game against Washington, but he's been listed as a practice participant this week, which gives him a chance to be active Thursday. If he's in uniform, Burkhead profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, however, given that his weekly volume tends to be dictated by game flow and matchup-specific game plans.

