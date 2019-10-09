Wilson (calf/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Despite coming off Miami's bye week, Wilson hasn't yet managed to shake his lingering calf and hip injuries. The speedy slot receiver appears to have a shot at suiting up Sunday versus the Redskins, but it's worth keeping in mind that he was previously held out of a Week 4 tilt against the Chargers despite logging three limited practices leading up to the contest. Unless the extent of Wilson's participation improves Thursday or Friday, his availability for Week 6 could be murky.

