Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited Wednesday
Wilson (calf/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Despite coming off Miami's bye week, Wilson hasn't yet managed to shake his lingering calf and hip injuries. The speedy slot receiver appears to have a shot at suiting up Sunday versus the Redskins, but it's worth keeping in mind that he was previously held out of a Week 4 tilt against the Chargers despite logging three limited practices leading up to the contest. Unless the extent of Wilson's participation improves Thursday or Friday, his availability for Week 6 could be murky.
More News
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Practicing again Friday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Thinks he'll play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited in practice again•
-
Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.