Hill (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Per Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Hill didn't work during any contact drills last week, but coach Andy Reid is optimistic that the playmaking wideout will practice in full at some point later this week. If that happens, Hill will have a good shot to play Sunday against the Texans.

