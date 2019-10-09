Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders: Listed as limited Wednesday
Sanders (knee) was one of nine players the Broncos listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The same applies to fellow wideout Courtland Sutton (lower leg), though at this stage there's nothing to suggest that either player is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Titans. More of a concern for those who roster Sanders is that his production has been up and down over his last four outings. In Week five the 32-year-old hauled in his only target for nine yards.
