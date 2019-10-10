Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back at practice
Andrews (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Andrews, who has been managing a foot injury of late, is now listed as having a shoulder issue, but the tight end's return to practice Thursday suggests that he'll continue to play through his aches and pains Sunday against the Bengals. We'll circle back on Andrews' status later Thursday to see if the Ravens end up listing him as a limited or full practice participant.
