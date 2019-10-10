Ravens' Mark Andrews: Returns to limited practice

Andrews (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday.

Andrews' return to practice, albeit in a limited fashion Thursday, puts the tight end on track to play Sunday against the Bengals. We'll revisit his status Friday to see if he heads into the weekend officially listed as questionable, or free from a Week 6 injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories