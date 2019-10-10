Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to full practice
Walker (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.
Walker has caught just one pass in each of his last two games, but the veteran tight end averaged seven targets over the Titans' first three outings, so there's hope that he can engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday against the 4-1 Broncos.
More News
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: One reception in Week 5 loss•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Quiet in Week 4•
-
Titans' Delanie Walker: Good to go Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Mahomes concerns?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
What you missed: Gurley, Johnson ailing
The Giants will be undermanned on Thursday Night Football, while Fantasy players could be down...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...