Titans' Delanie Walker: Returns to full practice

Walker (knee) returned to a full practice Thursday.

Walker has caught just one pass in each of his last two games, but the veteran tight end averaged seven targets over the Titans' first three outings, so there's hope that he can engineer a bounce-back effort Sunday against the 4-1 Broncos.

