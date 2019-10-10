Ateman signed a contract with the Raiders on Thursday, NBC Sports California reports.

Ateman was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, and he now rejoins the team following the release of fellow wideout J.J. Nelson. The 25-year-old stands to reprise his depth role in Oakland's aerial attack, alongside the likes of Keelan Doss, Trevor Davis and Dwayne Harris (ankle).

