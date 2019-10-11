Ogletree had 12 tackles (nine solo) and a sack in Thursday's loss to the Patriots.

Ogletree missed the previous two contests with a hamstring injury but returned to action Thursday and delivered his most productive outing of the season. The 28-year-old has 25 tackles (18 solo), three passes defensed and one sack through four games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories