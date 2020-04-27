4/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Updated QB Rankings: Dak QB3, Wentz stock up, Aaron Rodgers draftable?
The FFT crew reveals their updated QB rankings, with Dak Prescott as the clear QB3. Who rounds out the top 5? Is Aaron Rodgers worth a draft pick? Where do we rank Joe Burrow?
How have our QB rankings changed after the NFL Draft? And what kind of impact do rookie WRs have on veteran QBs? We'll answer those questions after we get to the news and notes (2:15) as we take a look at the Saints QB situation and what Bills GM Brandon Beane said about Devin Singletary and Zack Moss ... Analyzing the impact of rookie WRs on veteran QBs (10:25) and then we have a long debate about the four candidates to be the #3 QB in the rankings (14:18). We make a case for Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson. Who wins out? What do the listeners think? ... More QB questions (34:14): Where are Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers? Is Joe Burrow ahead of Rodgers? Is anyone buying Gardner Minshew, Drew Lock or Derek Carr?
