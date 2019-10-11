Dolphins' Bobby McCain: Listed as questionable
McCain (hamstring/shoulder) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
McCain wasn't able to fully shake his hamstring and shoulder injuries during Miami's bye week. Coming off three limited practice sessions, McCain's availability for Sunday's contest could come down to the wire. The Dolphins will officially release inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff.
