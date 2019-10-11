Rams' Todd Gurley: Not spotted at practice

Gurley (quadriceps) isn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Absent the previous two days, Gurley technically could still be listed as a limited participant Friday, though it doesn't seem especially likely. The running back is recovering from a thigh/quad contusion after he played 93 percent of snaps on offense in last Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle. A Week 6 absence would leave Malcolm Brown as the lead back Sunday against San Francisco, with Darrell Henderson potentially also getting some work.