Rams' Todd Gurley: Not spotted at practice
Gurley (quadriceps) isn't on the field for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Absent the previous two days, Gurley technically could still be listed as a limited participant Friday, though it doesn't seem especially likely. The running back is recovering from a thigh/quad contusion after he played 93 percent of snaps on offense in last Thursday's 30-29 loss to Seattle. A Week 6 absence would leave Malcolm Brown as the lead back Sunday against San Francisco, with Darrell Henderson potentially also getting some work.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6