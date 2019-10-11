Mosley (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Mosley did not practice this week and appears on track to miss his fourth straight game. Blake Cashman should continue to see a sizable defensive workload in his place.

