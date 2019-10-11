Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go
Jones (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Per usual, Jones' limited participation in practice won't impact his gameday availability. He was quiet the past two weeks in an offense that's been spreading targets around to five key players, but a matchup with the leaky Arizona defense should help him get back on track.
More News
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Limited in return Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Taking part in warmups Thursday•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Sits out with hip injury•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Misses practice•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Contained by Texans secondary•
-
Falcons' Julio Jones: Held in check by Titans in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 injury report: Gurley out?
Running back concerns are all over the place, and receiver depth will be tested as well. Dave...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...