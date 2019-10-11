Falcons' Julio Jones: Good to go

Jones (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Per usual, Jones' limited participation in practice won't impact his gameday availability. He was quiet the past two weeks in an offense that's been spreading targets around to five key players, but a matchup with the leaky Arizona defense should help him get back on track.

