Redskins' Jordan Reed: Lands on IR
Reed (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
A little over a week ago, then-head coach Jay Gruden said that Reed was not being considered for injured reserve. Now, Gruden has been relieved of his duties and Reed, likely after some re-evaluation, is headed for IR. This, especially given Reed's extensive history with head injuries, likely ends the tight end's season. With Vernon Davis also in concussion protocol, the Redskins will move forward with Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham as their top healthy options at tight end.
