Saints' Alvin Kamara: Expected to play Sunday

Kamara (ankle) is expected to play Sunday at Jacksonville barring a setback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. He participated in Saturday's walk-through and is listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Kamara wasn't trending in the right direction for Week 6, as he went from a limited participation at Thursday's practice to a DNP on Friday. However, this report sounds like he improved Saturday. Still, a decision on his availability won't come until approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.