Chargers' Hunter Henry: Expected to play Sunday
Henry (knee), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, is expected to play Sunday night against Pittsburgh, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Henry was able to fully practice Friday, so it looks like he will return after missing four games. However, the Chargers' late kickoff presents some risk for fantasy owners as his status may not be known until 90 minutes before the 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night. Even if does return, Henry -- who suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee in Week 1 -- could be eased into action with a reduced workload.
