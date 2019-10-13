Ward (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is not expected to play, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Both Ward and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are expected to be held out another week according to the report. Ward sat out the last three games but returned to practice as a limited participant this week.

