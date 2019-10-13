Bellamy (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

With just two catches for 20 yards in four games this season, Bellamy is off the fantasy radar. He currently slots in behind the Jets' top three wideouts, Robby Anderson, Demaryius Thomas and Jamison Crowder.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories