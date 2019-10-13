Mahomes completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 273 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Texans.

Mahomes struggled a bit by his lofty standards, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt while completing an underwhelming 54 percent of his passes. He also notably threw his first interception of the season on a deep ball into the end zone in the second quarter, ending a long streak of turnover-free play. Moreover, he took a few shots during the game, including one which seemed to briefly aggravate the ankle injury that has bothered him of late. Still, Mahomes showed a strong rapport with the returning Tyreek Hill and threw three TD passes for the first time since Week 3. His next opportunity to produce will come Thursday against the Broncos.