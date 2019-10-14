Davis recorded six tackles (five solo) in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Davis tied for the team lead in tackles with A.J. Klein, bringing his season total to 41. He leads the Saints in total tackles, though the linebacker has yet to record a sack or force a turnover this season. He'll have a chance to change that in a Week 7 matchup at Chicago.

