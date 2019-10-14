Lutz made both of his field goal attempts and his lone extra-point attempt in the Saints' 13-6 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

His field goal makes came from 21 and 47 yards out, and he provided crucial offense in a close, low-scoring game. Lutz remains one of the better kicker options in fantasy thanks to a productive Saints offense that gives him plenty of opportunities.

