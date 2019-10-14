Dolphins' Jason Sanders: Perfect in loss
Sanders made his only field-goal attempt and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's loss to Washington.
Sanders continue to boast remarkable accuracy while being held back by a struggling offense. He remains off the fantasy radar in most formats, and Week 7's matchup against the Bills bodes to be especially unfavorable.
