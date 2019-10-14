Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan: Leads team in tackles
McMillan notched nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Redskins.
McMillan's snap count remains a worry -- he played only 51 percent of snaps on defense Week 6 -- though he's shown well as a run stopper in two straight contests. The 2017 second-round pick will remain difficult to trust in IDP formats as long as Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen continue to eat into his workload.
