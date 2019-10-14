Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two sacks in win

Jordan racked up four tackles (three solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 13-6 road win in Jacksonville.

Playing in 54 of 59 defensive snaps in the game, Jordan moved his season sack total up to five through six games. The 30-year-old now has 23 tackles as well, proving to be a menace on the field, and a solid IDP option. He and the Saints defense will draw a great matchup for Week 7 on the road against the Chase Daniel-led Chicago offense.