Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records two sacks in win
Jordan racked up four tackles (three solo) and two sacks during Sunday's 13-6 road win in Jacksonville.
Playing in 54 of 59 defensive snaps in the game, Jordan moved his season sack total up to five through six games. The 30-year-old now has 23 tackles as well, proving to be a menace on the field, and a solid IDP option. He and the Saints defense will draw a great matchup for Week 7 on the road against the Chase Daniel-led Chicago offense.
More News
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Finishes with two sacks in win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in Week 5 win•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Cleared for Week 5•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Starts week limited•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Has defensive touchdown called back•
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan: Records sack in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Top Week 7 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...