Atkins was promoted to the Lions' active roster before Monday's loss to the Packers.

Atkins was called up to give the Lions some extra defensive line depth for Monday's contest, as he contributed one tackle in the loss. It remains to be seen if this was a matchup specific move or if Atkins will remain on the active roster going forward.

