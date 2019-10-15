Coach Sean McVay considers Brown day-to-day as a result of an ankle injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Starting in place of Todd Gurley (quadriceps) this past Sunday against the 49ers, Brown managed to play just 36 of 53 offensive snaps, yielding the remaining 17 plays to rookie running back Darrell Henderson. On the statistical front, Brown notched 11 carries for 40 yards while Henderson turned seven touches into 48 yards from scrimmage. With injuries to tend to this week, both Gurley and Brown may have their practice reps capped, a situation that won't be known until the Rams release their first Week 7 practice report Wednesday.

