Rams' Malcolm Brown: Dealing with ankle injury
Coach Sean McVay considers Brown day-to-day as a result of an ankle injury, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Starting in place of Todd Gurley (quadriceps) this past Sunday against the 49ers, Brown managed to play just 36 of 53 offensive snaps, yielding the remaining 17 plays to rookie running back Darrell Henderson. On the statistical front, Brown notched 11 carries for 40 yards while Henderson turned seven touches into 48 yards from scrimmage. With injuries to tend to this week, both Gurley and Brown may have their practice reps capped, a situation that won't be known until the Rams release their first Week 7 practice report Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Waivers: Difference makers
We've got the potential for some real difference makers on the wire in what could be a huge...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 6 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 6,...
-
Week 7 WR Preview: Struggling 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 7 RB Preview: Add Williams
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including waiver wire adds...