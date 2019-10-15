The Ravens placed Elliott (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Ravens' secondary keeps stacking up injuries, as Elliott will be shut down for the season with a serious knee injury. Last week, the Ravens lost Tony Jefferson (knee) for the season, so Elliott was called upon for an increase in usage before suffering his own wounds. The Ravens have just three healthy safeties remaining: Earl Thomas, Chuck Clark and Anthony Levine.

