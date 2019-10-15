Ward (hamstring) said Tuesday that he is back to practicing at full speed and that he expects to be ready to face the Patriots after Cleveland's Week 7 bye, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ward missed Sunday's game against Seattle with this hamstring issue. The 2018 first-round pick hasn't seen the field since the season's first two games, where he recorded seven total tackles over 128 defensive snaps.