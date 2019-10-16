Ravens' Marquise Brown: Misses another practice

Brown (ankle) is not practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Brown wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, and he was ultimately inactive for last week's win over the Bengals. The rookie first-round pick is nursing an ankle injury suffered Week 5, and his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks figures to hinge on what he's able to do in practice Thursday and Friday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories