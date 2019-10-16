Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Won't play Thursday

Watkins (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Watkins will miss a second consecutive game due to his hamstring injury, though it'll effectively function as three straight absences considering that he played only two snaps on offense Week 5 before being pulled. In Watkins' stead, expect Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to see increased opportunities behind Tyreek Hill.

